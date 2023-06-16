ED gets eight days custody of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court judge S Alli on Friday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested in a money-laundering case, for eight days for further interrogation.

The judge directed the ED to hold the interrogations from June 16 to 23 at the private hospital where he has been undergoing treatment for heart blocks.

Further, the Central agency was ordered to produce him before the court on June 23.

Senthil Balaji was present before the court through videoconferencing and expressed his inability to undergo custody of ED since he had to undergo heart surgery.

The ED, which arrested him on the wee hours of June 14, after searching his premises and grilling him for more than twenty hours, had approached the principal sessions court with a plea for 15 days of custody since the minister had not cooperated during investigations.

The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan said the agency had to ascertain and trace the proceeds of a crime he had acquired through the cash-for-jobs scam and corroborate his testimony with the other accused persons.

However, senior counsel NR Elango, appearing for Senthil Balaji vehemently opposed granting custody since his client was down with three heart blocks and has to undergo an emergency surgery.

If custody is granted, it will affect the health of the minister, he argued on Thursday when the custody petition came up for hearing.

The principal sessions judge dismissed the bail petition filed by Senthil Balaji.

It may be noted that he was shifted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday following an order of a division bench of the Madras High Court. The bench ordered shifting him as it is connected to the life of the individual. The order was passed on a habeas corpus petition filed by Senthil Balaji’s wife Megala.

However, the court allowed ED to constitute a medical team of its choice to monitor the treatment and conditions of the minister.

