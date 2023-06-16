Home States Tamil Nadu

IRCTC to launch Bharat Gaurav tourist train on July 1

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) launched a Bharat Gaurav tourist train 'Maa Vaishno Devi Darshan Yatra' from Kochuveli, which will start operation on July 1.

Published: 16th June 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

IRCTC (Representational Image)

IRCTC (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) launched a Bharat Gaurav tourist train 'Maa Vaishno Devi Darshan Yatra' from Kochuveli, which will start operation on July 1.

While addressing the media persons on Thursday, IRCTC General Manager K Ravikumar said IRCTC, South Zone will operate the exclusive  Bharat Gaurav tourist Train namely 'Maa Vaishno Devi Darshan Yatra' from Kochuveli from July 1 to July 12.

"Pilgrims can board the train from points, including Kochuveli, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tripadripuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Chennai Egmore. Passengers can visit tourist places in Hyderabad, Agra, Mathura, Sh Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Amritsar, and Delhi," he said.
 
He further stated that the Bharat Gaurav tourist train has both economy and comfort packages. "The Comfort package will be provided at the cost of Rs 40,380, which includes a seat in the 3 AC Class on the train, and an AC hotel accommodation.

The Economy package will include a seat in the AC Sleeper class on the train and non-A/C hotel accommodation. Both packages will include south-Indian vegetarian meals, a tour escort, and security on the train. Central, State Government, and Public Sector Undertaking employees can avail of the LTC facility as per eligibility/company norms," he added.

For queries and clarifications, passengers can contact the Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre by dialling 9003140680/682(Chennai), 8287932070(Madurai), 8287932070(Tiruchy), 9003140655(Coimbatore). For more details log on to www.irctctourism.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRCTC Bharat Gaurav tourist train Maa Vaishno Devi Darshan Yatra
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp