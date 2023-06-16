IRCTC to launch Bharat Gaurav tourist train on July 1

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) launched a Bharat Gaurav tourist train 'Maa Vaishno Devi Darshan Yatra' from Kochuveli, which will start operation on July 1.

While addressing the media persons on Thursday, IRCTC General Manager K Ravikumar said IRCTC, South Zone will operate the exclusive Bharat Gaurav tourist Train namely 'Maa Vaishno Devi Darshan Yatra' from Kochuveli from July 1 to July 12.

"Pilgrims can board the train from points, including Kochuveli, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tripadripuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Chennai Egmore. Passengers can visit tourist places in Hyderabad, Agra, Mathura, Sh Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Amritsar, and Delhi," he said.



He further stated that the Bharat Gaurav tourist train has both economy and comfort packages. "The Comfort package will be provided at the cost of Rs 40,380, which includes a seat in the 3 AC Class on the train, and an AC hotel accommodation.

The Economy package will include a seat in the AC Sleeper class on the train and non-A/C hotel accommodation. Both packages will include south-Indian vegetarian meals, a tour escort, and security on the train. Central, State Government, and Public Sector Undertaking employees can avail of the LTC facility as per eligibility/company norms," he added.



For queries and clarifications, passengers can contact the Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre by dialling 9003140680/682(Chennai), 8287932070(Madurai), 8287932070(Tiruchy), 9003140655(Coimbatore). For more details log on to www.irctctourism.com

MADURAI: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) launched a Bharat Gaurav tourist train 'Maa Vaishno Devi Darshan Yatra' from Kochuveli, which will start operation on July 1. While addressing the media persons on Thursday, IRCTC General Manager K Ravikumar said IRCTC, South Zone will operate the exclusive Bharat Gaurav tourist Train namely 'Maa Vaishno Devi Darshan Yatra' from Kochuveli from July 1 to July 12. "Pilgrims can board the train from points, including Kochuveli, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tripadripuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Chennai Egmore. Passengers can visit tourist places in Hyderabad, Agra, Mathura, Sh Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Amritsar, and Delhi," he said. He further stated that the Bharat Gaurav tourist train has both economy and comfort packages. "The Comfort package will be provided at the cost of Rs 40,380, which includes a seat in the 3 AC Class on the train, and an AC hotel accommodation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Economy package will include a seat in the AC Sleeper class on the train and non-A/C hotel accommodation. Both packages will include south-Indian vegetarian meals, a tour escort, and security on the train. Central, State Government, and Public Sector Undertaking employees can avail of the LTC facility as per eligibility/company norms," he added. For queries and clarifications, passengers can contact the Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre by dialling 9003140680/682(Chennai), 8287932070(Madurai), 8287932070(Tiruchy), 9003140655(Coimbatore). For more details log on to www.irctctourism.com