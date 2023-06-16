Kalaingar memorial hospital constructed in 15 months, AIIMS Madurai has no ‘second stone’: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that history has repeated itself as the matron and staff nurses inaugurated the Kalaingar Memorial Super Speciality Hospital at King Institute Campus along with him, just as differently-abled persons, who were the chief guests, released M Karunanidhi's autobiography in 1975.

"President Droupadi Murmu was scheduled to inaugurate the hospital, but she cancelled for reasons unknown. Stalin said then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had agreed to release the first part of ‘Nenjuku Needhi’ in 1975 and then governor KK Shah was to accept the first copy of the book. However, they both cancelled due to interference from others, similar to what has happened now," said Stalin.

"However, it didn’t stop him from going ahead and releasing the book. He made Asir Nallathambi, then head of Tamil Nadu Blind People Association, to head the function. The then general secretary of Leprosy Patients Rehabilitation Association Mohamed Ali released the book and Santhakumari with a disability in her leg received the book, coming to the stage in a wheelchair," he added.

“Like Kalaignar, we are also growing by facing several difficulties. Even though he said his happiness didn’t last for 24 hours and was faced with adversities, his name is etched in Tamil Nadu for more than 100 years now. This hospital will stand tall and save the people for many years,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Centre, Stalin said the Kalaignar Memorial Super Speciality Hospital was constructed in 15 months, but the AIIMS hospital in Madurai which was announced by the Centre in 2015 has not got the ‘second stone’, he quipped. The DMK government will announce schemes for the welfare of the people and implement them, but the union government announced schemes only to cheat the people, said Stalin.

"Tamil Nadu is the only state to have 36 government medical colleges and 5,050 MBBS seats. The DMK government is working for the welfare of the people in the path of Kalaignar. He transformed many obstacles into achievements. Similarly, we will change obstacles into achievements.”

“Whenever the government thinks of doing some good for Tamil Nadu people, they (Centre) try to divert us and stop it. But we will never get diverted and travel with the goal of people's welfare,” Stalin said.

Dr L Parthasarathy, dean of government Pudukottai medical college, was transferred and posted as director (in the cadre of dean) of Kalaingar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. Dr R Muthuselvan, secretary of the selection committee of the directorate of medical education and research, has been posted as dean of Kilpauk Medical College.

Minister E V Velu, Ma Subramanian, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other higher officials also participated in the event.

