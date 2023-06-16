Kerala man dies in elephant attack in Tamil Nadu's Gudalur

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 50-year-old Kerala native was killed in an elephant attack in Ayinipera near Ayyankolly in Gudalur on Wednesday. According to sources, the deceased, identified as Baskaran alias Vellan from Meenangadi of Wayanad district, was going to his sister's home near Ayyankolly on Wednesday at 7.30 pm on foot when the incident happened.

The lone tusker, which was eating jackfruit at Ayinipera, surrounded by coffee and mango plantation, allegedly pushed him down and attacked his left hand and leg. The animal then moved inside the forest. Following his screams, locals visited the spot and informed Bitharkadu forest range officers. He was taken to Pandalur government hospital, where he died.

Locals alleged that though there is Elephant Proof Trench (EPT), the animal managed to enter Tamil Nadu from Kerala attracted by jackfruit trees in Ayinipera and demanded the officials to prevent elephants from entering Tamil Nadu.

An official from Bitharkadu forest range said, "During the investigation, we found that he had gone near the animal as he couldn't hear properly. The incident happened 150 m away from the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. We have handed over his body to his son in Meenangadi after a post-mortem examination. Cash worth Rs 50,000 was given to them for performing the final rites on Thursday afternoon," said the official.

According to sources, six persons have been killed due to elephant attacks in the Gudalur forest division in the past five and half months.

