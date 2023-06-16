Home States Tamil Nadu

Mothakkal to get 7 CCTV cams to halt caste bias

Based on TNIE reports, officials of Thandrampet police department had organised a peace talk between members of the SC and Vanniyar communities.

Published: 16th June 2023

Caste Hindus and members of the Scheduled Caste community waiting for peace talks organised by Thandrampet police department | Express

By Rajalakshmi Sampath
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI:  After a two-part series by TNIE highlighted discrimination against the members of the Scheduled Caste community in Mothakkal, things changed for the better in the village for a while but the alleged caste discrimination reared its ugly head again. As a result, on Thursday, Tiruvannamalai Collector B Murugesh set up a committee and ordered the installation of seven CCTV cameras in an attempt to root out discrimination.

Based on TNIE reports, officials of the Thandrampet police department had organised a peace talk between members of the SC and Vanniyar communities. They also told the shop owners to treat all customers equally, including serving tea in the same type of tumblers and told barbers to provide services to the SCs. For a short time, the SCs were treated as equals at tea shops and some barbers volunteered to give haricuts to SC customers.

This, however, did not go down well with the Vanniyars, as over 500 members of the community gathered near Mothakkal bus stand on Tuesday evening and demanded that shop owners refrain from extending services to the SCs. “We had tea in a tumbler. Most of the caste Hindus couldn’t accept it,” said a SC resident.

On Wednesday, it was back to square one as the shop owners boycotted the SCs and downed shutters. Those willing to run businesses were allegedly not allowed to operate by the Vanniyars. “Not a single shop owner was willing to sell anything to us,” said a SC resident of the village. The other villagers meanwhile convened a meeting over prohibiting members of the SC community from working on land owned by caste Hindus. “Most of our women are employed on caste Hindu lands,” said a resident.

On Thursday, Collector Murugesh’s PA (general), SP and the revenue development officer visited Mothakkal to facilitate peace talks between the two communities. The caste Hindus, however, did not agree to the complaints raised against them. Consequently, Collector Murugesh formed a committee to look into the matter. A police official said, “The situation in Mothakkal is gradually returning to normal with the deployment of five police officials.”

Although some Schedule Caste members managed to purchase goods from certain shops, they are afraid that others will refuse them. “In 2008, we conducted a survey which revealed caste discrimination persisting in 22 villages. At that time, we submitted a petition to the collector, but to no avail. In Mothakkal, small-scale businessmen are affected,” said CPI (Marxist) co-ordinator Selvam.

An official confirmed that the collector instructed them to inspect the situation. More peace talks will be scheduled soon, and until then, police will be deployed to monitor the situation. Collector Murugesh has also asked the committee, comprising RDO Marthangi, Tahsildar Raghu and DSP Murugan, to file a report soon.

