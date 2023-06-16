Nurses open speciality hospital; CM Stalin says history repeats

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that history has repeated itself as the matron and staff nurses inaugurated the Kalaingar Memorial Super Speciality Hospital at King Institute Campus along with him, just as differently-abled persons, who were the chief guests, released M Karunanidhi’s autobiography in 1975.

“President Droupadi Murmu was scheduled to inaugurate the hospital, but she cancelled for reasons unknown. Stalin said then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had agreed to release the first part of ‘Nenjuku Needhi’ in 1975 and then governor KK Shah was to accept the first copy of the book. However, they both cancelled due to interference from others, similar to what has happened now,” said Stalin.

“However, it didn’t stop him from going ahead and releasing the book. He made Asir Nallathambi, then head of Tamil Nadu Blind People Association, to head the function. The then general secretary of Leprosy Patients Rehabilitation Association Mohamed Ali released the book and Santhakumari with a disability in her leg received the book, coming to the stage in a wheelchair,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Centre, Stalin said the Kalaignar Memorial Super Speciality Hospital was constructed in 15 months, but the AIIMS hospital in Madurai which was announced by the Centre in 2015 has not got the ‘second stone’, he quipped.

Dr L Parthasarathy, dean of government Pudukottai medical college, was transferred and posted as director (in the cadre of dean) of Kalaingar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. Dr R Muthuselvan, secretary of the selection committee of the directorate of medical education and research, has been posted as dean of Kilpauk Medical College. Minister E V Velu, Ma Subramanian, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other higher officials also participated in the event.

