‘Provoke DMK & you will face the music,’ says MK Stalin 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday lambasted the BJP for unleashing central agencies against its political opponents and issued a warning: “Don’t provoke DMK or its cadre. If you do so, you can’t withstand (the repercussions). It is not a threat but a warning.” He also wondered what was the emergency that warranted locking up Minister V Senthil Balaji, a people’s representative, for 18 long hours for interrogation on a complaint filed 10 years ago.

In a video that runs for around 11 minutes addressing the DMK cadre, Stalin charged that the BJP never engaged in politics by facing the people rather “it always faced the political opponents through central agencies like Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, and CBI”. He also said the BJP which is ruling the union should function with responsibility. “At least from now on, the BJP should stop its autocratic activities,” he added.

Stalin pointed out that before the BJP came to power, the ED had conducted only 112 raids across the country between 2004 and 2014. “But after the BJP assumed office, over 3,000 raids have been carried out on the premises of the opposition parties, and only in 0.5% of the cases, the offences were proved. The rest of the raids were conducted only for the purpose of intimidating,” he alleged.

“In a nutshell, the BJP leadership is playing its politics through ED because they are not ready to engage in politics by facing the people. The BJP’s politics remains anti-people. Intimidating those who cannot be faced politically in the electoral field through central agencies has been the only style of the BJP, and that party has been implementing this throughout the country,” he said, and cited examples in Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana, and Karnataka.

The DMK chief also said his party has certain unique political ideologies and that the party is against communalism, casteism, and Sanatana Dharma. “Facing these forces in the political field is our way. But we cannot be cowed down through intimidation. Instead, we will boldly face the threats since the DMK is known for facing Hindi imposition and MISA, etc,” he added.

“You know well about the torture inflicted on Senthil Balaji through the Enforcement Directorate. No one has an iota of doubt that this is a blatant political vendetta. Senthil Balaji was subjected to mental and physical torture which weakened him, and ended up causing cardiac ailment to him. Can there be a more blatant political vendetta?” Stalin asked.

The chief minister said if there is a court order against Senthil Balaji, there is nothing wrong with interrogating him. “Balaji is not an ordinary person to hide himself. He is a people’s representative for five years and a second-time minister. He takes part in public functions daily. As such, what is the necessity for locking such a person up for 18 long hours for interrogation and treating him like a terrorist?.”

“When ED officials came, he extended full cooperation and said he was ready to give an explanation if any document was found. He was not allowed to meet anyone for 18 hours. Finally, only after he developed chest pain, the ED officials took him to the hospital. Had these ED officials ignored his health condition, his life would have been in danger,” Stalin added.

