Puducherry govt school students demand permanent building for classes

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Students of Subramanya Bharathi Government Girls Higher Secondary School (SBGGHSS) staged a blockade at Venkatasubba Reddiar junction on Thursday highlighting that they do not have a permanent school building for the past one year.

As their old building was found unsafe, around 500 students of Classes six to 12 were shifted to Veeramamunivar Government Boys High School (VMGBHS) at Candappa Mudaliar Street in September 2022 where classes are held in a shift system. As the schools reopened after the extended summer vacation, students of SBGGHSS could not enter as the gates were locked by the students of VMGBHS opposing the shift classes system.

This is not the first time that these students have been shifting buildings. After the school was upgraded to a higher secondary, they were shifted to the old building of the law college. Last year, when this building became unsafe, they were shifted to NKC Government Higher Secondary School. This did not work out as there was limited space and infrastructure in the building. Thus, they were accommodated at VMBGHS.

The students, however, opposed the shift classes pointing out that the results have declined in Class 10 and 12 public examinations. Now, with the introduction of CBSE syllabus, more classes are required but the place remains as a constraint. The students demand a proper undisturbed place for full-day classes and added they would not even mind sitting under a tree.

As traffic came to a standstill for more than two hours due to the protest, Home Minister A Namassivayam, who also holds the education portfolio, rushed to the spot and listened to the students grievances. He assured them of a proper place and asked for a few days' time. Meanwhile, the students have been given a holiday till Sunday. Following the minister's assurance, the protest was withdrawn.

Later, the Minister held discussions with the director of school education P Priytarshny and other officials. "Steps will be taken to reconstruct the building. Meanwhile, temporary arrangements will be made for conducting full-day classes within a week," the minister said to the newsmen.

