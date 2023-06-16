Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 45 lakh stolen from realtor's car in Tamil Nadu

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Unidentified persons broke open the window of a car belonging to a realtor and allegedly took away Rs 45 lakh on Wednesday night in front of a hotel near SITRA. Peelamedu police formed three special teams to investigate.

According to police, Eashwaramoorthi (50) of Vellanaipatti near Kovilpalayam, a realtor, said he had possessed cash in hand for the property dealing. On Wednesday he went to a hotel on Avinashi Road near the Airport junction for dinner around 9.30 pm. He reportedly left the bag containing Rs 45 lakh in the car at the parking area in front of the hotel. While he was inside the hotel, unknown persons broke open his car window and escaped with the cash.

"Three special teams have been formed to investigate the case and it is suspected that the persons involved in the burglary could be known to the complainant. We have also been investigating the source of the cash," said a senior police officer.

In another case, unknown persons took away Rs 2.5 lakh from the vehicle of a 63-year-old retired mill worker on Wednesday. The victim N Deveraj (63) of Krishna Naidu Street in Ondipudur had withdrawn Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank at Singanallur and kept the cash under the seat of his scooter. After that, he parked the vehicle in front of another bank in the same locality and went inside. On his return, he found seat lock broken and the cash missing. Singanallur police are investigating.

