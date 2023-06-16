Home States Tamil Nadu

Tension in Puducherry Assembly as man tries to set self ablaze in front of CM Rangasamy

As soon as Rangasamy got down from his car, a wailing Thavamani prostrated before him and urged him to “safeguard” their property which was allegedly being grabbed by another person. 

Published: 16th June 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police and security personnel thwarted the suicide attempt | Sriram R

Police and security personnel thwarted the suicide attempt | Sriram R

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Tension prevailed at the territorial Assembly for half an hour on Thursday noon when a man, alleging a land-grab bid, attempted to immolate himself in front of Chief Minister N Rangasamy.
Masilamani (48), a resident of Korkadu village, came to the Assembly with his sister Thavamani and her husband Selladurai to meet the CM seeking a solution to a property dispute. 

As soon as Rangasamy got down from his car, a wailing Thavamani prostrated before him and urged him to “safeguard” their property which was allegedly being grabbed by another person. Even before Rangasamy could react, Masilamani doused himself with petrol and tried to immolate himself. Police personnel and the watch and ward staff of the Assembly stopped the man. 

Even as the CM was escorted to his office, inspectors Veeravallavan and Nagaraj interrogated Masilamani. He claimed some people were trying to grab about half an acre of land worth `1 crore in Korkadu belonging to Thavamani by making a fake sale deed. Complaints given at Mangalam police station had gone in vain, Masilamani claimed.

Rangasamy later held an inquiry with Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Narra Chaitanya in this regard. According to SSP, the property dispute has been pending in the court. Security in the Assembly is being tightened with police taking over security at the entrance of both the front and back gates from Friday, Chaitanya said after a review meeting. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Assembly N Rangasamy immolate
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp