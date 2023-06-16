Home States Tamil Nadu

Tribals walk 1.5 km to burial ground as road encroached

Speaking to TNIE, K Kaliappan, a resident said, “There existed a small pathway that has been used by our villagers for as long as we can remember.

Published: 16th June 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of tribals staging protest. (Photo I Express)

Representational image of tribals staging protest. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Residents of Nongampatti in Pattukonampatti panchayat are forced to walk nearly 1.5 km, carrying the dead bodies of their kin, for the past two years as the path to the burial ground is allegedly encroached upon. They urged the Dhrampuri administration to take steps to resolve the issue.  

Speaking to TNIE, K Kaliappan, a resident said, “There existed a small pathway that has been used by our villagers for as long as we can remember. Two years ago, the pathway was even renovated and extended to allow vehicles to move through. But last year, a private individual encroached on the land and began cultivating. Now we have to carry our dead and walk through the farmlands. So, we urge the administration to pave a new path for us.”

Tamil Nadu Malaival Makkal Sangam president Ambrose said, “Caste Hindus are backing the encroacher and have been obstructing the tribal people from using this path. Petitions were filed nearly four times and a peace meeting was held between both parties in the presence of revenue officials. But no efforts have been provided to recover the encroachment and allocate a path.”

“On Tuesday, an 87-year-old woman died in the village and people had to carry her through farmlands and uneven terrain. So, we urge the revenue department to allocate a pathway for their burial ground,” he added. Revenue officials in Harur told TNIE, “We are aware of the issue and have been working to resolve it. We will check government records and take steps to provide a pathway for the tribal people.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribals encroached road burial ground
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp