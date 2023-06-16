Home States Tamil Nadu

Undue delay in public hearing forces Alathur farmers to walk back and forth from Perambalur collectorate to RDO office

After waiting for almost 1.5 hours, they headed there only to be chased away by the officials there after another hour or so, the farmers said.

Published: 16th June 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

After three-hour delay, farmers from Alathur taluk attend public hearing on construction of branch canals through their village | Express

After three-hour delay, farmers from Alathur taluk attend public hearing on construction of branch canals through their village | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  Farmers from Alathur taluk who on Thursday morning arrived at the District Collectorate to attend a public hearing scheduled at 11 am in regard to the construction of branch canals of River Marudaiyaru through their village were in for a shock to see another meeting underway on the premises. When enquired, an official directed the farmers to the RDO office.

After waiting for almost 1.5 hours, they headed there only to be chased away by the officials thereafter another hour or so, the farmers said. Finally, the public hearing was held at the collectorate at 2 pm, where the farmers put forth their grievances.

A dam that is being built across the Marudaiyaru river in Kottarai village in Alathur taluk is in its final stages of completion. The construction of the main canal is underway, and about 30 branch canals are to be set up in several villages in close proximity to the dam.

However, farmers and locals objected to the setting up of canals citing inconveniences, following which the authorities concerned invited them for a public meeting scheduled for 11 am on Thursday. As the public hearing did not start on the scheduled time, the farmers walked all the way to the RDO office. M Senthilkumar, a resident of Bhujangarayanallur, said,

"After calling us to the meeting, the authorities completely neglected us. We were chased out from the RDO office. We struggled for three hours due to official apathy." "Our village has enough water for farming. The area earmarked for setting up the canals abounds with houses. We do not need canals. We have already told officials about this. We will move legally if the authorities insist on the construction of the canals," he added.

M Rajan, another farmer from Pilimisai, said, "The allocated canals in our village should be shifted to another place as our houses may be near them. If the canals overflow, our lands will be inundated." When enquired, a senior revenue department official said, "The delay in starting the public hearing was because another meeting was already underway at the collectorate."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alathur farmers public hearing RDO office
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp