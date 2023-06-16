Undue delay in public hearing forces Alathur farmers to walk back and forth from Perambalur collectorate to RDO office

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Farmers from Alathur taluk who on Thursday morning arrived at the District Collectorate to attend a public hearing scheduled at 11 am in regard to the construction of branch canals of River Marudaiyaru through their village were in for a shock to see another meeting underway on the premises. When enquired, an official directed the farmers to the RDO office.

After waiting for almost 1.5 hours, they headed there only to be chased away by the officials thereafter another hour or so, the farmers said. Finally, the public hearing was held at the collectorate at 2 pm, where the farmers put forth their grievances.

A dam that is being built across the Marudaiyaru river in Kottarai village in Alathur taluk is in its final stages of completion. The construction of the main canal is underway, and about 30 branch canals are to be set up in several villages in close proximity to the dam.

However, farmers and locals objected to the setting up of canals citing inconveniences, following which the authorities concerned invited them for a public meeting scheduled for 11 am on Thursday. As the public hearing did not start on the scheduled time, the farmers walked all the way to the RDO office. M Senthilkumar, a resident of Bhujangarayanallur, said,

"After calling us to the meeting, the authorities completely neglected us. We were chased out from the RDO office. We struggled for three hours due to official apathy." "Our village has enough water for farming. The area earmarked for setting up the canals abounds with houses. We do not need canals. We have already told officials about this. We will move legally if the authorities insist on the construction of the canals," he added.

M Rajan, another farmer from Pilimisai, said, "The allocated canals in our village should be shifted to another place as our houses may be near them. If the canals overflow, our lands will be inundated." When enquired, a senior revenue department official said, "The delay in starting the public hearing was because another meeting was already underway at the collectorate."

PERAMBALUR: Farmers from Alathur taluk who on Thursday morning arrived at the District Collectorate to attend a public hearing scheduled at 11 am in regard to the construction of branch canals of River Marudaiyaru through their village were in for a shock to see another meeting underway on the premises. When enquired, an official directed the farmers to the RDO office. After waiting for almost 1.5 hours, they headed there only to be chased away by the officials thereafter another hour or so, the farmers said. Finally, the public hearing was held at the collectorate at 2 pm, where the farmers put forth their grievances. A dam that is being built across the Marudaiyaru river in Kottarai village in Alathur taluk is in its final stages of completion. The construction of the main canal is underway, and about 30 branch canals are to be set up in several villages in close proximity to the dam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, farmers and locals objected to the setting up of canals citing inconveniences, following which the authorities concerned invited them for a public meeting scheduled for 11 am on Thursday. As the public hearing did not start on the scheduled time, the farmers walked all the way to the RDO office. M Senthilkumar, a resident of Bhujangarayanallur, said, "After calling us to the meeting, the authorities completely neglected us. We were chased out from the RDO office. We struggled for three hours due to official apathy." "Our village has enough water for farming. The area earmarked for setting up the canals abounds with houses. We do not need canals. We have already told officials about this. We will move legally if the authorities insist on the construction of the canals," he added. M Rajan, another farmer from Pilimisai, said, "The allocated canals in our village should be shifted to another place as our houses may be near them. If the canals overflow, our lands will be inundated." When enquired, a senior revenue department official said, "The delay in starting the public hearing was because another meeting was already underway at the collectorate."