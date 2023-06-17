Home States Tamil Nadu

54 arrested for illicit liquor trade in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Ranipet

The DIG released a statement saying that 18 individuals from Vellore, 26 from Tiruvannamalai, nine from Tirupattur, and one from Ranipet have been arrested and charged under the Goondas Act.

The arrested individuals will face the full force of law as the police are working tirelessly to maintain public order and safety, especially after the hooch tragedy happened in Marakkanam

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  As many as 54 individuals were arrested on Friday for selling illicit liquor in Vellore and its neighbouring areas.

Vellore deputy inspector general of Police MS Muthusamy has launched a series of proactive measures to combat the illegal smuggling and sale of liquor in Vellore and its neighbouring districts. Joining forces with the DIG, Vellore SP Manivannan, Tiruvannamalai SP Karthikeyan, Tirupattur SP Albert John, and Ranipet SP Kiran Shruti have taken action against offenders involved in the illegal trade.

The DIG released a statement saying that 18 individuals from Vellore, 26 from Tiruvannamalai, nine from Tirupattur, and one from Ranipet have been arrested and charged under the Goondas Act. The arrests were made as part of a concentrated effort to clamp down on counterfeiters and ensure strict action against those engaged in the activities, said Vellore SP Manivannan.

The arrested individuals will face the full force of law as the police are working tirelessly to maintain public order and safety, especially after the hooch tragedy happened in Marakkanam, said the DIG and stressed the significance of these arrests in curbing the activities of counterfeiters.

