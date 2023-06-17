Centipede found in parotta gravy, probe against hotel in Salem as two fall ill

By Express News Service

SALEM: Two youths who brought parotta from a hotel and ate it at home fell ill allegedly because there was a centipede in the packet. Officials of the food safety department conducted an investigation in the hotel on Friday.

According to sources, on Thursday, T Muralikrishnan (21) of Konganapuram and his friend Kalaiyarasan (20) brought a parotta parcel from a hotel on Omalur Road and ate it at home. After eating it, they allegedly spotted a dead centipede inside the gravy packet. A little while later, the two threw up and fainted. Muralikrishnan’s family admitted them to Edappadi Government Hospital. Their condition is stable, and they continue to be under observation.

R Kathiravan, Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department, said, “The two youths are still receiving treatment. Both of them did not eat in the hotel. They bought a parcel and ate it outside. Had the incident happened inside the hotel, the allegation could have been confirmed immediately. But this incident was not so. Therefore, the matter needs to be thoroughly investigated.

On Friday our team interrogated the youths and the hotel management. Action will be taken against the management of the hotel if there is any wrongdoing.” On behalf of the affected youths, a complaint has also been lodged at the police station. “A report from the Food Safety Department will be sought and action will be taken,” police said.

SALEM: Two youths who brought parotta from a hotel and ate it at home fell ill allegedly because there was a centipede in the packet. Officials of the food safety department conducted an investigation in the hotel on Friday. According to sources, on Thursday, T Muralikrishnan (21) of Konganapuram and his friend Kalaiyarasan (20) brought a parotta parcel from a hotel on Omalur Road and ate it at home. After eating it, they allegedly spotted a dead centipede inside the gravy packet. A little while later, the two threw up and fainted. Muralikrishnan’s family admitted them to Edappadi Government Hospital. Their condition is stable, and they continue to be under observation. R Kathiravan, Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department, said, “The two youths are still receiving treatment. Both of them did not eat in the hotel. They bought a parcel and ate it outside. Had the incident happened inside the hotel, the allegation could have been confirmed immediately. But this incident was not so. Therefore, the matter needs to be thoroughly investigated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Friday our team interrogated the youths and the hotel management. Action will be taken against the management of the hotel if there is any wrongdoing.” On behalf of the affected youths, a complaint has also been lodged at the police station. “A report from the Food Safety Department will be sought and action will be taken,” police said.