Home States Tamil Nadu

Centipede found in parotta gravy, probe against hotel in Salem as two fall ill

According to sources, on Thursday, T Muralikrishnan (21) of Konganapuram and his friend Kalaiyarasan (20) brought parotta parcel from a hotel on Omalur road and ate it at home.

Published: 17th June 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Food safety, Food processing, food poison

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Two youths who brought parotta from a hotel and ate it at home fell ill allegedly because there was a centipede in the packet. Officials of the food safety department conducted an investigation in the hotel on Friday.

According to sources, on Thursday, T Muralikrishnan (21) of Konganapuram and his friend Kalaiyarasan (20) brought a parotta parcel from a hotel on Omalur Road and ate it at home. After eating it, they allegedly spotted a dead centipede inside the gravy packet. A little while later, the two threw up and fainted. Muralikrishnan’s family admitted them to Edappadi Government Hospital. Their condition is stable, and they continue to be under observation.

R Kathiravan, Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department, said, “The two youths are still receiving treatment. Both of them did not eat in the hotel. They bought a parcel and ate it outside. Had the incident happened inside the hotel, the allegation could have been confirmed immediately. But this incident was not so. Therefore, the matter needs to be thoroughly investigated.

On Friday our team interrogated the youths and the hotel management. Action will be taken against the management of the hotel if there is any wrongdoing.” On behalf of the affected youths, a complaint has also been lodged at the police station. “A report from the Food Safety Department will be sought and action will be taken,” police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omalur Road food safety department parotta gravy centipede
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp