CM Stalin invites US firms to Global Investor Meet 2024

Availability of skilled labour force and general peace makes this an attractive destination,” he said. 

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti calling on CM MK Stalin at the secretariat on Friday | Express

CHENNAI:  CM MK Stalin on Friday invited the United States to be a country partner in the state’s Global Investor Meet next year. Stalin extended the invite during his meeting with US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti at the secretariat on Friday. He also welcomed US companies and the government to the summit to deepen economic ties.  

Outlining the state’s long-standing relations with US companies, Stalin said Tamil Nadu presents immense opportunities across automobiles, auto ancillaries, aeronautics, electronic components, biotechnology and renewable energy, a release quoted him as saying. “Tamil Nadu presents various benefits to investors. Availability of skilled labour force and general peace makes this an attractive destination,” he said. 

Chief Secretary Iraiyanbu, US Consul General Judith Ravin and senior officials were present at the meeting. Earlier, Garcetti participated in various activities exploring the culture of the southern part of the country including visits to roadside shops, trying out South Indian food, and meeting actor Kamal Hassan among other things.

