Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore businessman held for Rs 97 crore GST fraud

According to GST officers, the suspect aged around 45 was operating a TMT steel bar and scrap business in the Valankurichi.

Published: 17th June 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Image used for Representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Coimbatore,  on Friday arrested a city-based businessman for allegedly issuing fake invoices worth `97.87 crore with fake input tax credit of `13 crore. The arrest comes after two days of searches in the residence and business premises of the suspect.

According to GST officers, the suspect aged around 45 was operating a TMT steel bar and scrap business in the Valankurichi. The officials did not reveal his identity saying it will affect further probe in the case.  

According to a press release. the businessman availed of and passed fake Input Tax Credit (ITC), without actual supply or receipt of goods. During the searches, they seized items like printed weighbridge data, weighbridge software without any weighbridge, multiple phones used for receiving OTPs related to GST returns, E-way bills, etc., and a computer containing various documents and data of about 10-15 registrations run by the suspect.

The documents and evidence have indicated that the racket has issued more than `97 crores worth of fake invoices resulting in availing of fake ITC of above `13 crore only by four firms involved in the racket, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore businessman arrested Rs 97 crore GST fraud
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp