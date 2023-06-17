Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu backs vision of women-led development

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finance and Human Resource Management Minister Thangam Thennarasu praised the W20 communique that recommended a national gender strategy based on gender-sensitive and gender-disaggregated data. He was speaking at the final session of Women 20, the official engagement group of G20, Tamil Nadu.

Thennarasu extended his support to the vision of women-led development on behalf of the state government, saying women are more attuned to the problems faced by the community that may have been overlooked by others.

He added Tamil Nadu’s 50% workforce are women which gives a unique advantage to the state.

The final day of the summit saw delegates discussing topics including ‘Economic Empowerment through Trade and Investment’ and ‘Investing in Services and Infrastructure for an Enabling Care Economy’.

Speaking at the session titled, ‘Call to Action- Breaking the Glass Ceiling’, keynote speaker Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and national president of the women’s wing of BJP, highlighted the link between house ownership and domestic violence and how ownership in the name of women has led to a reduction in domestic violence. The delegates of the W20 summit will be taken on an excursion by the tourism department on Saturday.

CHENNAI: Finance and Human Resource Management Minister Thangam Thennarasu praised the W20 communique that recommended a national gender strategy based on gender-sensitive and gender-disaggregated data. He was speaking at the final session of Women 20, the official engagement group of G20, Tamil Nadu. Thennarasu extended his support to the vision of women-led development on behalf of the state government, saying women are more attuned to the problems faced by the community that may have been overlooked by others. He added Tamil Nadu’s 50% workforce are women which gives a unique advantage to the state. The final day of the summit saw delegates discussing topics including ‘Economic Empowerment through Trade and Investment’ and ‘Investing in Services and Infrastructure for an Enabling Care Economy’.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking at the session titled, ‘Call to Action- Breaking the Glass Ceiling’, keynote speaker Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and national president of the women’s wing of BJP, highlighted the link between house ownership and domestic violence and how ownership in the name of women has led to a reduction in domestic violence. The delegates of the W20 summit will be taken on an excursion by the tourism department on Saturday.