Home States Tamil Nadu

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu backs vision of women-led development

He added Tamil Nadu’s 50% workforce are women which gives a unique advantage to the state. 

Published: 17th June 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Thangam Thennarasu

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Finance and Human Resource Management Minister Thangam Thennarasu praised the W20 communique that recommended a national gender strategy based on gender-sensitive and gender-disaggregated data. He was speaking at the final session of Women 20, the official engagement group of G20, Tamil Nadu. 

Thennarasu extended his support to the vision of women-led development on behalf of the state government, saying women are more attuned to the problems faced by the community that may have been overlooked by others. 

He added Tamil Nadu’s 50% workforce are women which gives a unique advantage to the state. 
The final day of the summit saw delegates discussing topics including ‘Economic Empowerment through Trade and Investment’ and ‘Investing in Services and Infrastructure for an Enabling Care Economy’.

Speaking at the session titled, ‘Call to Action- Breaking the Glass Ceiling’, keynote speaker Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and national president of the women’s wing of BJP, highlighted the link between house ownership and domestic violence and how ownership in the name of women has led to a reduction in domestic violence. The delegates of the W20 summit will be taken on an excursion by the tourism department on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thangam Thennarasu W20 summit
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp