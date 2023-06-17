Funds delayed, Pillur 3 scheme trial run deferred

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The trial run of the Pillur Scheme 3 project has been postponed as the project works have been delayed due to issues in fund sanction and the arrival of raw materials. The Pillur Scheme 3 is one of the major projects that is being carried out in Coimbatore by state government at an estimated cost of Rs 779.86 crore to cater for the water needs of the Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur and Kavunadampalayam municipalities, seven town panchayats and one village panchayat, that were added to the Coimbatore Corporation a decade ago.

The project will be able to supply 178.30 MLD of water to the added areas of the CCMC through the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) once completed. The project is being carried out in 3 packages which include the construction treatment plant, pumping station, tunnel, storage tanks, and installation of water pipelines.

Sources said that the construction of the treatment plant with a capacity of treating 178.30 MLD of water daily was completed at Rs 104.90 crore. Of the Rs 104.9 crore,`77 crore is spent on the construction and the remaining amount is used for Operation & Maintenance (O&M). Similarly, the construction of the water pumping station has been finished at a cost of Rs 134 crores. Out of the 84.44 km of pipelines including 30 km of the main lines of raw water and clear water lines, officials have finished installing about 50 km.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said around 80% of the works have been completed now and due to some pending work, they won’t be able to start start water supply by the end of June.“Releasing of funds got delayed due to some issues. Now we have released about Rs 80 crore for the TWAD who has carrying out the project works.

Also, the pipe manufacturers at Thogamalai in the Karur district faced a few hurdles which resulted in the delayed arrival of the pipelines. Currently, we have completed constructing one of the two Master Storage Tanks with a capacity of 73 lakh litres of water. So we are planning to conduct the trial run after completing the works fully by July end,” he added.

COIMBATORE: The trial run of the Pillur Scheme 3 project has been postponed as the project works have been delayed due to issues in fund sanction and the arrival of raw materials. The Pillur Scheme 3 is one of the major projects that is being carried out in Coimbatore by state government at an estimated cost of Rs 779.86 crore to cater for the water needs of the Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur and Kavunadampalayam municipalities, seven town panchayats and one village panchayat, that were added to the Coimbatore Corporation a decade ago. The project will be able to supply 178.30 MLD of water to the added areas of the CCMC through the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) once completed. The project is being carried out in 3 packages which include the construction treatment plant, pumping station, tunnel, storage tanks, and installation of water pipelines. Sources said that the construction of the treatment plant with a capacity of treating 178.30 MLD of water daily was completed at Rs 104.90 crore. Of the Rs 104.9 crore,`77 crore is spent on the construction and the remaining amount is used for Operation & Maintenance (O&M). Similarly, the construction of the water pumping station has been finished at a cost of Rs 134 crores. Out of the 84.44 km of pipelines including 30 km of the main lines of raw water and clear water lines, officials have finished installing about 50 km.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said around 80% of the works have been completed now and due to some pending work, they won’t be able to start start water supply by the end of June.“Releasing of funds got delayed due to some issues. Now we have released about Rs 80 crore for the TWAD who has carrying out the project works. Also, the pipe manufacturers at Thogamalai in the Karur district faced a few hurdles which resulted in the delayed arrival of the pipelines. Currently, we have completed constructing one of the two Master Storage Tanks with a capacity of 73 lakh litres of water. So we are planning to conduct the trial run after completing the works fully by July end,” he added.