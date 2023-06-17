Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor RN Ravi okays reallocation of Senthil Balaji’s depts  

Sources said since the ED is expected to start interrogating Balaji, after the nod of a court for eight-day custody on Friday, his position as minister may give him some privilege

Published: 17th June 2023

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The confrontation between the DMK government and Governor RN Ravi escalated on Friday as the state issued an order notifying the reallocation of portfolios of minister V Senthil Balaji and his continuance as a minister without portfolio just hours after the governor said “he has not agreed” to Balaji continuing as minister. 

The governor, while approving the reallocation of Balaji’s portfolios to two ministers, said, “he has not agreed with Balaji continuing as a member of the council of ministers any longer as he is facing proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in judicial custody.” 

Sources said since the Enforcement Directorate is expected to start interrogating Balaji, after the nod of a court for eight-day custody on Friday, his position as a minister may give him some privilege.  

The principal sessions court judge, S Alli, while allowing the ED to question the minister, directed the agency to hold the interrogation from June 16 to 23 at the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for heart blocks and produce him before the court on June 23. 

‘CM need not ask guv before reassigning portfolios’

As per the reallocation approved by the governor, finance minister Thangam Thennarasu will handle the electricity and non-conventional energy development departments hitherto held by Balaji, and urban development minister S Muthusamy will get prohibition, excise, and molasses portfolios.

The Raj Bhavan communication came at a time when there were expectations that the DMK government was preparing a G.O. for notifying the reallocation of portfolios without waiting for the reply of the governor to the CM’s letter dated June 15 on the issue.

Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote the letter after the governor returned the file on the reallocation of Balaji’s portfolios saying the government has given an ‘incorrect’ and ‘misleading’ reason for its decision. After the governor’s missive about Balaji, questions were raised about whether the governor had rejected the recommendation of the CM to allow Balaji to continue as a minister without a portfolio. When contacted, retired judge K Chandru said the CM need not wait for a word from the governor.

According to Business Rules, all portfolios of ministers come under the CM and no minister can take decisions without the CM’s approval. The CM allocates portfolios and designates ministers. So, when a minister is unable to function due to some reason, the CM can reallocate the portfolios to others. Also, there is no need for giving reasons to the governor for the reallocation of portfolios, Chandru said.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said the governor should not have made the reasoning for the reallocation of portfolios an issue. When the PM recommends the reallocation of portfolios, he doesn’t give any reason to the President. The same logic applies to CMs and they need not give reasons for the reallocation of portfolios, he said. Three decades ago, on November 16, 1994, the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa announced changes in portfolios of certain ministers on her own after a delay by then, governor M Channa Reddy, on accepting her recommendation.

Jayalalithaa took the decision when her confrontation with Channa Reddy was at its peak. She announced changes in portfolios invoking provisions of Tamil Nadu Government Business Rules and Secretariat Instructions without getting the consent of the governor. Under these provisions, the CM was required only to send copies of government orders to the governor, for his information.

Interestingly, when this was done in 1994, the state cabinet described as ‘unconstitutional’ the delaying of files by the governor and it had sent a note to him saying “request for seeing the files before issuing the orders is not valid.” The notification issued by the Jayalalithaa government was later challenged in the Madras High Court through a PIL but the AIADMK government defended it saying it was issued in the public interest.

Balaji to remain min
Rejecting the governor’s note that “he has not agreed” to Senthil Balaji continuing as a minister, the TN govt issued a G.O. late on Friday retaining him as a minister without a portfolio      

8-day ED custody  
A court granted  ED eight-day custody of minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested under PMLA, but barred it from shifting him out of the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment 

