Man who barged into MLA’s office was from Kerala: Coimbatore police

According to police, Karthik, who was aged around 30 was a suspect in 2004 robbery case in Ernakulam central police station

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Three days after a man trespassed into the office of MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and died hours later in a road accident, Coimbatore city police have established his identity as M Karthik, a native of Kerala.

According to police, Karthik, who was aged around 30 was a suspect in the 2004 robbery case at Ernakulam central police station On Monday evening, he barged into Vanathi’s office, but was chased away by the office assistant. He died hours later after getting hit by a speeding government bus near the Race Course police station.Ker

His fingerprints were uploaded by Kerala police on the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS). Race Course police check the dead man’s fingerprints in the database which revealed his identity. Following this, Race Course police went to Ernakulam on Friday to collect more details about the deceased.

According to police, in 2004, Karthik had given an address to Kerala police. Race Course police visited the place on Friday and found that the buildings there had been demolished. They are now trying to trace two persons who were arrested along with Karthik in 2004.  

Once, Karthik’s family is traced, police plan to bring them to the mortuary of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) to confirm his identity.

