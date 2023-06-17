Trace tiger-poaching rackets, Madras High Court tells Tamil Nadu govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing displeasure over the lack of in-depth investigation into the poaching of tigers in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the Madras High Court on Friday directed the state forest department and other departments concerned to trace all the rackets behind the poaching.

A special division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy hearing forest-related cases directed the forest department to get to the bottom of the poaching racket and trace the end-receivers of tiger skins, teeth and nails.

The bench directed the investigation officer to appear before the court with all the case details and posted the matter to July 5.

The forest department submitted that six persons of the poaching gang from the northern part of the country were arrested in connection with the poaching of tigers in STR and the charge sheet would be filed soon.

Arikomban at home in KMTR

Meanwhile, the forest department submitted before the bench that the Arikomban, which was caught from Theni and released into the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), is adapting well in the reserve.

It further informed that staff of the Kerala forest department have joined the TN team in monitoring the movement of the elephant. Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran appeared for the forest department.

The court disposed of a petition filed by Rebecca Joseph of Kerala seeking to release the elephant in Mathikettan Sholai national park.

