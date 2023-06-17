VVIP visit: Power-supply guidelines issued

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the visits of VVIPs and during important government events, the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (TANTRANSCO) has issued instructions to its officials.

The managing director of the corporation, R. Manivanan, sent a detailed email to all chief engineers (CE) and superintending engineers (SE) saying, “Coordinated site inspections should be conducted in collaboration with the officials. The SEs must ensure the primary and backup power sources for the venue and the accommodation facilities are adequately prepared.”

During the arrival or departure of VVIPs, it is crucial for officials, accompanied by their teams, to be present at the feeding substations. Throughout the entire programme, the SEs, along with their team of officials, are expected to be available at both the main and alternate feeding substations, as well as the function venue, the mail said.

To avoid any overloading issues at the substations or feeders, officials are instructed to promptly identify and address any potential concerns. The recent power outage at the airport during Amit Shah’s visit has prompted the power utility to issue the instructions.

