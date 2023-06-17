What does Stalin want to hide, asks EPS; DMK threatens legal action 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A war of words has erupted between the DMK and the AIADMK over the issue surrounding Minister V Senthil Balaji. A day after Stalin expressed support to Senthil Balaji and issued a warning to the Union government through a video statement, Palaniswami released his own video on Friday on his official Twitter handle.

In the video, Palaniswami questioned whether Stalin had shown the same level of concern when his sister Kanimozhi was arrested in connection with the 2G spectrum scam. “Why should the Chief Minister and all other ministers show so much concern for Balaji? This makes one wonder whether he is trying to hide something,” Palaniswami said.

Comparing the DMK and the AIADMK, Palaniswami claimed his partymen had nothing to hide, unlike the DMK members. He also urged the DMK to face the Enforcement Directorate case and prove their innocence.

On Stalin’s allegation that the high court had ordered a CBI probe into Palaniswami allegedly allocating tenders worth `4,000 crore to his relatives, the AIADMK leader said, “DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi filed a case against me, which he himself withdrew later.”

A few hours after the video surfaced, Bharathi held a press conference in which he dismissed the AIADMK leader’s statement that the `4,000-crore graft case had been withdrawn. Bharathi said, “The CM was concerned about the minister’s health because ED officials grilled him for over 10 hours without even giving him water to drink. Balaji was arrested during midnight and tortured, which led to heart issues.”

Bharathi also reminded Palaniswami of his own actions when vigilance officials raided the premises of former AIADMK ministers. “Palaniswami had rushed to Delhi to work on a compromise formula with BJP leaders to save his partymen,” he said.

Bharathi also said Stalin did visit Kanimozhi and former union minister A Raja in June 2011 when they were lodged in Tihar prison in connection with the 2G case. “Palaniswami will have to face legal consequences for his derogatory statements against Stalin and our party,” Bharathi said.

AIADMK demo on June 21

Chennai: The AIADMK will be staging a demonstration in all district headquarters on June 21 demanding the ouster of minister V Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet. In a statement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that during the past two years, the DMK has been engaging in ‘scientific corruption’ while power tariff, milk prices, property tax, etc have all been hiked, creating inconvenience to people.

