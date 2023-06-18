Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK IT wingman held over social media post on TN Chief Minister

Published: 18th June 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

ERODE: Police arrested a member of the AIADMK IT wing from Erode district over a social media post on the chief minister, on Friday. The accused was identified as V Gowtham (24) from Sivagiri near Modakurichi. Police said, “Following Chief Minister MK Stalin’s speech on V Senthil Balaji’s arrest, a video where the CM’s speech was dubbed with movie dialogues and was doing rounds on social media. Erode South district DMK IT unit lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police in this regard.”

“The cyber crime police conducted an investigation and found that Gowtham had dubbed the video and shared it on social media, following which he was called for questioning on Friday and arrested after six hours. A case has been registered against him under five sections, including Section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act, 2000,” police added.

Superintendent of Police G Jawahar said, “The video posted by Gowtham on social media was meant to tarnish the reputation of the Chief Minister and hence, he was arrested.”

Police said that earlier, AIADMK functionaries, led by AIADMK district secretary KV Ramalingam, had gathered in front of the SP’s office to protest against Gowtham’s arrest. However, they dispersed after negotiations with the police. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the arrest of Gowtham on Saturday.

