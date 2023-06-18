Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 12 boy inhales chemical in school lab in TN, hospitalised

Meanwhile, officials from the education department visited the hospital on Saturday and met Abdul.

Published: 18th June 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Fever, sick , hospital , disease , Influenza

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A student of Class 12 was hopitalised after he inhaled an unidentified chemical at his school laboratory and fainted in Chidambaram on Thursday. Pachaiyappa's Higher Secondary School student A Abdul Hameed (17) is currently undergoing treatment.

Sources said, on Thursday, Abdul with fellow classmates was temporarily relocated to the laboratory due to repair work going on on a classroom fan. An unidentified chemical, stored in a plastic container, accidentally spilled onto the table and Abdul's pants. He promptly wiped off the chemical with his handkerchief and washed the affected area with water.

On returning home later in the evening, Abdul informed his parents about an unusual smell emanating from his handkerchief and revealed that his nose was itching and he experienced breathing difficulties after using the contaminated cloth. Abdul then fainted and his father, A Abdul Sattar, rushed him to the Cuddalore District Medical College Hospital, where it was discovered that Abdul had developed a lung infection as a result of the incident. On Saturday, he regained consciousness, but remains under intensive care.

Meanwhile, officials from the education department visited the hospital on Saturday and met Abdul. They also inspected the school laboratory and interrogated teachers and students. A senior official from the education department told TNIE, "We are still in the process of identifying the chemical involved. Since the school is government-aided, we have instructed the management secretary to investigate and submit a detailed report. Simultaneously, our department is also conducting its own inquiry." Although Abdul is recovering, the official added, they were unable to communicate with him.

On Saturday, Abdul's father lodged a complaint and police from Chidambaram Town police station visited the school and collected samples of the chemical. "The labels on the plastic container were not legible and even the teachers were unsure about its name. We will have to wait for the boy's recovery to record his statement," police said. Parents and students also highlighted the deplorable conditions of several classrooms in the school.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Class 12 boy inhales chemical
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp