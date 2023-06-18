ED sleuths yet to grill TN minister Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After being granted custody of minister Senthil Balaji by the principal sessions court, the Enforcement Directorate officials did not visit Kauvery Hospital to interrogate him on Saturday. It is likely that the officials will visit the hospital either on Sunday or Monday. The court order was sent to Balaji on Saturday.

Balaji was remanded in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate after he appeared before Chennai Metropolitan Sessions Court through video conference on Friday.

The minister requires a coronary artery bypass graft (heart bypass surgery), as three blocks were diagnosed in his heart. Interestingly, the court has allowed ED to constitute a medical team of its choice to monitor the treatment and condition of the minister. However, tests by the ED-constituted medical team are also yet to happen.

State government officials have said that they are unaware of when the team would visit the hospital.

CHENNAI: After being granted custody of minister Senthil Balaji by the principal sessions court, the Enforcement Directorate officials did not visit Kauvery Hospital to interrogate him on Saturday. It is likely that the officials will visit the hospital either on Sunday or Monday. The court order was sent to Balaji on Saturday. Balaji was remanded in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate after he appeared before Chennai Metropolitan Sessions Court through video conference on Friday. The minister requires a coronary artery bypass graft (heart bypass surgery), as three blocks were diagnosed in his heart. Interestingly, the court has allowed ED to constitute a medical team of its choice to monitor the treatment and condition of the minister. However, tests by the ED-constituted medical team are also yet to happen.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); State government officials have said that they are unaware of when the team would visit the hospital.