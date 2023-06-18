Home States Tamil Nadu

ED sleuths yet to grill TN minister Senthil Balaji

Balaji was remanded in the custody of Enforcement Directorate after he appeared before Chennai Metropolitan Sessions Court through video conference on Friday.

Published: 18th June 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji reacts in pain while being taken to a government hospital after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case, in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After being granted custody of minister Senthil Balaji by the principal sessions court, the Enforcement Directorate officials did not visit Kauvery Hospital to interrogate him on Saturday. It is likely that the officials will visit the hospital either on Sunday or Monday. The court order was sent to Balaji on Saturday.

The minister requires a coronary artery bypass graft (heart bypass surgery), as three blocks were diagnosed in his heart. Interestingly, the court has allowed ED to constitute a medical team of its choice to monitor the treatment and condition of the minister. However, tests by the ED-constituted medical team are also yet to happen.

State government officials have said that they are unaware of when the team would visit the hospital.

