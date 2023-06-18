Eight child labourers rescued from Coimbatore shops in two weeks 

COIMBATORE: A total of eight child labourers, including migrants, were rescued by the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) with the help of other departments within Coimbatore city limits in the last two weeks.Based on the instructions from Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, the officials of NCLP, along with child welfare department, industrial safety, labour, health, police and child-line, carried out searches at hotels, bakeries and tyre repair shops across the city and rescued them.
An official from the rescue team said that out of the eight, three boys from Nepal were working in a hotel at Kuniyamuthur, while three others were from northern states and two others were from Coimbatore. The other five were working in various bakeries, tyre repair shops and hotels in and around Coimbatore.