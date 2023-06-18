Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight from Krishnagiri allege brutal torture by AP cops; collector forms probe panel

Commenting on the issue, Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu said, they were alerted on the issue on Thursday, and immediately a committee was formed to investigate the matter.

Published: 18th June 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Eight people belonging to a scheduled caste community in Krishnagiri who were allegedly in the custody of the Chittoor police in Andhra Pradesh claim they were subjected to custodial torture. They were among the ten who were arrested over a period of five days since June 7. All eight people reached Krishnagiri on Friday late night, and on Saturday, six among them were admitted to the Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Commenting on the issue, Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu said, they were alerted on the issue on Thursday, and immediately a committee was formed to investigate the matter. "We found over 10 people were detained and following our efforts, eight were released on Friday. The superintendent of police is conducting an investigation into the matter and a report will be submitted after the probe," she said.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the alleged victims, R Tamilarasan (24) said, "Andhra police had taken us by force without any reason. I was picked up from the Hosur bus stop where I went following a call from my aunt. The Chittoor police pushed me down, beaten me and dragged me into their car. They covered my face with a cloth and then after many hours, I was taken to a police station. Within minutes, I, along with others, were shifted to a house and there were beaten up again with plastic pipes for hours after binding our hands and feet with rope. They hung us from the ceiling. The women were also abused and beaten up."

One of the victims, a 65-year-old woman, who was also detained by the Chittoor police claimed, "I was stripped and beaten up mercilessly by male police officers. Police used a wet lathi laced with chili powder and inserted it into my private parts. The policemen stood on our thighs and after the beating, they tied both our hands and feet. We were not even allowed to use the toilet. We had not done anything wrong, they had taken us in a police car and showed us shops in various areas. They asked us if we recognised the shops and what we took from those shops."The woman also said her grandchildren, aged 7 and 5, were also questioned and beaten up.

G Ravi, General Secretary of the Tamil Palankudi Kuravan Sangam said, "Previously we had thought that only seven people were detained, but it was only yesterday that we found out that there were 10 people. Among them, eight people have been brought to the Krishnagiri district, while two others are still under the Chittoor police custody. In the late hours of Friday, the eight people had also visited the police station prior to leaving for their homes."

CPI(M) Krishnagiri Committee member, P Prakash who commented on the incident said, "We will be filing a complaint with the Human Right Commission seeking a probe into the matter. On Saturday, when the six adults had approached the Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for treatment, they were denied treatment. It was only after we had contacted the resident medical officer and the dean that we were admitted."

Resident Medical Officer Dr S Raja, said, "We have admitted the six adults and we are providing treatment. Based on the diagnosis, a report will be issued. We cannot comment on the patients' details."
Chittoor Superintendent of Police, Rishant Reddy, was not reachable over phone and Chittoor Town DSP was not available for comment.

