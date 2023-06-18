Fear part of DMK all through its history, says TN BJP president, cites examples

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disputing the statement of Chief Minister MK Stalin that the DMK is not afraid of anyone, BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday charged that fear has been part of DMK’s history all along and one can cite several examples from its political timeline.

Addressing a public meeting in Saidapet to explain the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre, Annamalai said the CM, through a video clip a few days ago, had made certain remarks which could compete with other platform speakers of the DMK like ‘Theeppori’ Arumugam and Vetrikondan.

“The chief minister said the DMK is not afraid of anyone. So, there is a need to recall history. DMK cadre was the first to stop wearing ‘karai veshti’ (dhoti with a border of black and red) when an Emergency was declared in 1975 as they were afraid of being arrested. The then DMK president, M Karunanidhi, said even his car driver deserted him just after the Emergency was declared,” Annamalai said. Police assaulted DMK men alone in prison because they had abused former PM Indira Gandhi using derogatory words. “But the DMK now says it is not afraid of anyone,” Annamalai added.

“Until MGR was alive, the DMK could not come to power. In 1980, the Congress government at the Centre dismissed the MGR government using Article 356. When elections were held for Assembly, the DMK gave 50% of seats to Congress out of fear for the party. In the 2011 Assembly elections, the Congress got 63 seats in alliance with the DMK using the I-T department and threatening the Dravidian party. If at all you want to engage in politics without fear, please learn from our PM Narendra Modi,” Annamalai said.

On the withdrawal of the general sanction given to the CBI for conducting an investigation in TN, Annamalai alleged it was withdrawn out of fear that the agency would start investigating the complaint lodged by him against Stalin.

