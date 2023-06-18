Fisheries department issues notice to boat owners in TN

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after hundreds of fishermen were booked for violating the extended ban on venturing into the sea for fishing, the Fisheries department on Saturday issued a notice to boat owners warning them not to venture into the sea until the next order is issued.



After the annual fishing ban concluded on Thursday, the fisheries department extended the ban till June 20 based on a weather forecast that predicted rough sea conditions. "No token was issued to the fishermen by the fisheries department on Friday. Violating the ban, hundreds of boats from across the Ramanathapuram district ventured into the sea without a token. Following this, the fisheries department has been conducting inspection across the district and issuing a notice to the violators," sources said.Officials sources said cases will be registered against the defaulters under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fisheries Regulation Act.



On Saturday, a team of officials from the fisheries department surveyed their respective areas and issued a notice to boat owners whose boats have ventured into the sea violating the ban. The notice states that these boat owners will be prohibited from operating their boats in the locality or in other areas until further notice from the fisheries department. Hundreds of boats from across the district have violated the ban.

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after hundreds of fishermen were booked for violating the extended ban on venturing into the sea for fishing, the Fisheries department on Saturday issued a notice to boat owners warning them not to venture into the sea until the next order is issued.After the annual fishing ban concluded on Thursday, the fisheries department extended the ban till June 20 based on a weather forecast that predicted rough sea conditions. "No token was issued to the fishermen by the fisheries department on Friday. Violating the ban, hundreds of boats from across the Ramanathapuram district ventured into the sea without a token. Following this, the fisheries department has been conducting inspection across the district and issuing a notice to the violators," sources said.Officials sources said cases will be registered against the defaulters under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fisheries Regulation Act.On Saturday, a team of officials from the fisheries department surveyed their respective areas and issued a notice to boat owners whose boats have ventured into the sea violating the ban. The notice states that these boat owners will be prohibited from operating their boats in the locality or in other areas until further notice from the fisheries department. Hundreds of boats from across the district have violated the ban.