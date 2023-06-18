Home States Tamil Nadu

Guarantor not liable for loan fraud: Debts Recovery Tribunal

The applicants contended that they cannot be accounted responsible for the default of the principal borrower since she had played fraud on the loan with the collusion of the branch manager.

Published: 18th June 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

fraud, loan fraud

Representational image (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Debts Recovery Tribunal-III of Chennai has set aside an order of a bank to auction immovable properties of two loan guarantors over repayment default by the principal borrower who had played fraud on the bank in collusion with an official.

V Shankar and his wife S Lalitha of Chennai filed an application under the securitisation and Reconstruction of financial assets and Enforcement of security interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002 before the tribunal seeking to quash an order of Punjab National Bank to put on auction their immovable properties as part of recovery of loan dues.

They furnished guarantee to N Lalitha Rani, proprietor of a private company (M/s Sathvika) for a bank loan. Rani, in connivance with a branch manager of the bank, had got Rs 9.5 crore credited into her account against the sanctioned amount of Rs 8.95 crore and diverted the money to some other accounts.

Rani also defaulted on repayment, thereby passing the liability on the guarantors, and the bank initiated auction proceedings for recovering Rs 14. 55 crore under SARFAESI Act.The applicants contended that they cannot be accounted responsible for the default of the principal borrower since she had played fraud on the loan with the collusion of the branch manager.

The debt claimed by the bank is not a legally enforceable debt.Therefore, action cannot be initiated against the security of immovable property belonging to them in the individual capacity, they argued.

The presiding officer of the Debts Recovery Tribunal-III of Chennai, Ganapathi KRK, in his recent order, restrained the bank from initiating action against personal properties of the guarantors on the ground that the debt due and recoverable from the principal borrower is confirmed to be a fraudulent debt by the bank itself.The tribunal also set aside SARFAESI actions against guarantors but gave liberty to the bank to proceed further in accordance with the law regarding any other property available to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
loan fraud Chennai Debts Recovery Tribunal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp