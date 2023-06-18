Joint Action Committee Against Custodial Torture to inspect CCTVs at police stations in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Joint Action Committee Against Custodial Torture (JAACT), during a consultation meeting held in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on Saturday, urged the respective district administrations to ensure CCTVs are installed at all police stations.



In the meeting held in Thoothukudi, state committee member Britto, said custodial tortures are unabated and only a few incidents are being reported. "CCTVs are a must at all sections of police stations as per the Supreme Court directions. Recording devices must also be maintained properly," he said, adding that the oversight committee formed under the aegis of the district collector as recommended by the Supreme Court, must monitor the CCTV operations.



The state committee members have decided to visit 350 police stations across the state to check the installations of CCTVs and create awareness about the need of installing them at the police stations, Britto added.Thoothukudi JAACT unit coordinator Fatima Babu, human rights forums, advocates, anti-Sterlite activists, law college students and others participated.A similar consultation meeting was conducted at Tirunelveli, where activists submitted a memorandum to the district collector to mitigate custodial torture.

