Ramnad MP boycotts CM Cup programme, collector pushed down amidst tussle

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Alleging that the price distribution programme for the Chief Minister Cup was advanced without intimating him, MP Navas Kani boycotted the event and filed a complaint with the secretariat against the district collector. Kani and Minister Rajakannappan were invited to distribute total prize money to the tune of Rs 41.58 lakh to 1,851 athletes, who emerged victorious in various competitions in the CM Cup tournament.



During the programme organised by the district administration on Saturday, Kani and his supporters arrived at the venue and picked up an argument with Rajakannappan, claiming that the event was advanced without informing the parliamentarian. A minor tussle ensued between supporters of both leaders. In this situation, District Collector Vishnu Chandran, who tried to intervene and pacify the leaders, was accidentally pushed down to the floor.



Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the supporters. Meanwhile, the Ramanathapuram MP boycotted the event and left the venue. Addressing media persons later, Kani said, "When I received the invitation, the officials said the programme would begin by 3 pm. So, I arrived at the venue by 2.50 itself. To my shock, the programme was already underway. I was not informed about this change of schedule by the collector or other officials. This was done to insult me. I have filed a complaint with the secretariat against the collector."



Responding to queries, the parliamentarian said, "There was no tussle between the minister and I. It was all the collector's mistake. I hope such things don't repeat in the future."

RAMANATHAPURAM: Alleging that the price distribution programme for the Chief Minister Cup was advanced without intimating him, MP Navas Kani boycotted the event and filed a complaint with the secretariat against the district collector. Kani and Minister Rajakannappan were invited to distribute total prize money to the tune of Rs 41.58 lakh to 1,851 athletes, who emerged victorious in various competitions in the CM Cup tournament.During the programme organised by the district administration on Saturday, Kani and his supporters arrived at the venue and picked up an argument with Rajakannappan, claiming that the event was advanced without informing the parliamentarian. A minor tussle ensued between supporters of both leaders. In this situation, District Collector Vishnu Chandran, who tried to intervene and pacify the leaders, was accidentally pushed down to the floor.Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the supporters. Meanwhile, the Ramanathapuram MP boycotted the event and left the venue. Addressing media persons later, Kani said, "When I received the invitation, the officials said the programme would begin by 3 pm. So, I arrived at the venue by 2.50 itself. To my shock, the programme was already underway. I was not informed about this change of schedule by the collector or other officials. This was done to insult me. I have filed a complaint with the secretariat against the collector."Responding to queries, the parliamentarian said, "There was no tussle between the minister and I. It was all the collector's mistake. I hope such things don't repeat in the future."