Registration processes to be made easier for public with initiation of STAR 3.0: TN Minsiter

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Registration processes will soon be made easier for the public with the initiation of the STAR 3.0 application, said Minister of Registration and Commercial Taxes P Moorthy during a special review meeting conducted by the registration department in Madurai on Saturday.

Presiding over the review meeting, Moorthy stated that all the functions of registrar offices in Tamil Nadu have been completely digitalised. "All works related to the registration process can be quickly completed digitally so that the public can complete the registration work within 15 minutes without having to wait unnecessarily after reaching the office at the time specified as per the token provided to them online the previous day.

Dues in connection with the registration can also be paid through the system. "All registrar offices are provided with POS machines to make a payment of Rs 100 through an ATM card. As all payments are done through digital payment methods, people need not bring money with them at the time of registration. No direct transaction will take place at the office of the Registrar," the minister said, adding that digitalisation will also curb corruption.

"If anyone demands a bribe for their services, people can raise a complaint with the Head of Registration Department or the Registrar Department Secretary. The contact numbers for this purpose will be written on the notice boards at the offices of the Registrar, he added.

Further speaking, the minister added that the STAR 3.0 programme will be soon implemented to improve the services provided by the registration department, in the interest of the general public. The STAR 3.0 software will also help in preventing even minor delays faced in the registration process at present.

Officials from the registration department and district administration were present during the meeting.

