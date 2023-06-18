TN: DMK spokesperson expelled for 'derogatory' remarks against BJP's Khushbu Sundar, Governor

Home States Tamil Nadu

Khushbu Sundar on Sunday slammed the DMK party over its speaker Sivaji Krishnamurthy's alleged remarks about her, saying "The Tamil Nadu CM has no guts to speak about the matter".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has expelled its speaker Sivaji Krishnamurthy from all party posts, including the primary membership as the leader sparked a row after his alleged 'derogatory' remarks about BJP leader Khushbu Sundar.

"Sivaji Krishnamurthy is being dismissed from all party posts, including the primary membership, for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it," the party said in a statement.

Amar Prasad Reddy, State President, Sports and Skill Development Cell, BJP Tamil Nadu has registered a complaint against Krishnamurthy with Tamil Nadu Police over his remarks.

In a party function, Krishnamurthy was purportedly seen using 'deregulatory' remarks against Tamil Nadu Governor TN Ravi and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar.

"When they do not have anything to say, they will stoop to this level of maligning and character assassination. I wanted CM MK Stalin to speak but I know he will not have the guts to speak. This man (Sivaji Krishnamurthy) will continue to enjoy the perks of being a party member because the men of DMK enjoy these kinds of talks behind closed doors," she told ANI.

In a press conference, the BJP leader who was emotional throughout said the NCW, which is a member of will take action against Krishnamurthy over his remark.

"It shows their upbringing because these men think that they have a birthright to speak about anything about women. I am going to file a complaint against him under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," she added.

Addressing Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, she said, "What you don't realise is he not only insults me but you and a great leader like your father (the late M Karunanidhi)."

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Sundar tagged Tamil Nadu CM and said that the DMK party is becoming a safe haven for "uncouth hooligans".

"The crass comments of this habitual offender shows the political culture prevalent in DMK. There are many like him in that rut. Abusing women, passing lewd cheap comments about them goes unchecked and is probably rewarded with more opportunities. CM @mkstalin avl, will you accept such statements about women from your family? Your cadres will pelt stones and create havoc. What you don't realise is he not only insults me, but you & a great leader like your father. The more space you provide him, the more political space you will lose . Your party is becoming a safe haven for uncouth hooligans. It's such a shame," she said in her tweet.

Krishnamurthy had earlier stoked a row over his controversial statements about TN Governor R N Ravi and was suspended from the party for "unlawful activities".

Addressing an event, Krishnamoorthy had said, "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?""If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said.The outburst came after CM Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text".

  • JAYARAMAN V S

    The sacked Krishnamurthy by the DMK will now scout for other parties. No party sould take him as it will only amount to okaying his wrong action.
    6 hours ago reply
