TN gang held for Rs seven lakhs loot via fake scholarship link

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore police on Saturday arrested five construction labourers from Namakkal for stealing around Rs 7 lakh from parents of schoolchildren through fraud links in the pretext of helping them to obtain government scholarships.The police said, they were identified as J David (32), his younger brother J Jamesh (30), P Lawrenceraj (28), A Edwin Sagayaraj (31) and A Manickam (34), all hailing from Sowripalayam in Namakkal.

A few months ago, the suspects, with the help of a relative of one among them, got trained by some scammers based in Delhi when they went to work there. Following this, using the data obtained from some e-commerce websites, they started choosing victims, mostly parents of Class 11 and 12 students who are illiterate. They lured the parents by sending them a QR code to their WhatsApp saying if they scan it, they can avail of a government scholarship. The parents’ bank account got emptied after scanning the code.

Based on complaints, Cybercrime police arrested the suspects after an enquiry on Friday at Namakkal and brought them to Coimbatore for investigation. After completing the preliminary inquiry they were remanded to prison on Saturday and the police have planned to take them under custody for further investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that around 500 people were cheated by the gang across Tamil Nadu, said Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan. “We have seized 44 mobile phones, seven bank passbooks, chequebooks and two sim cards from them,” Balakrishnan added.

Meanwhile, the family members of the arrested persons said all suspects are uneducated daily wage labourers and it is unlikely they were involved in this crime. Police should investigate if anyone else used them to commit the scam, they said.

