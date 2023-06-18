TN government plans to make secretariat, Madras HC premises plastic-free 

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government is planning to conduct a survey to make the high court and secretariat premises single-use plastic-free, according to sources. A high-level meeting, recently chaired by the chief secretary, discussed strategies including having a green messenger in each school and making local body and panchayat offices single-use plastic-free. An idea was also mooted to have a plastic-free model district.

It is also learnt that the state has appointed a special task force to oversee the ban on single-use plastic besides conducting awareness and promotion of alternative materials. However, street vendors and small eateries are feeling the pinch as they find alternative packaging materials to be expensive.

The state environment department has also tied up with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) to install eight manjappai vending machines at Koyambedu market, Koyambedu bus terminus, Marina Beach, Vandalur Zoo, T Nagar, Tambaram market and Mylapore Tank. The cloth bag for the machines will be provided by a women’s self-help group linked through Hand in Hand Inclusive Development services, a non governmental organisation.

The initiative - Circular Economy Solutions preventing Marine Litter in Ecosystems - is being implemented by the German Federal ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear safety and Consumer Protection jointly with the Union ministry of Environment, Forest and climate change.

