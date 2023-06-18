Two Tiruchy men die after consuming alcohol at Tasmac bar, excess consumption suspected

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Two men who separately consumed alcohol at a Tasmac bar at Thatchankurichi in the district on Friday night died hours later.

While the post-mortem report is awaited, the police suspect that the duo died due to excess alcohol consumption. According to the police, V Muniyandi (58) and N Sivakumar (45) – both from Thatchankurichi – on Friday night visited the Tasmac bar within an hour’s gap of the other and consumed alcohol.

While Sivakumar fell unconscious at his house and died there on Saturday, Muniyandi who suffered diarrhoea was taken to the Lalgudi government hospital, from where he was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). Muniyandi, however, died on the way to the hospital on Saturday morning, the police said.

The bodies were sent to MGMGH for post-mortem and the Kanakiliyanallur police registered a case under Section 174 (case of suspicious death) of the CrPC. While mentioning that the cause for the deaths can be ascertained only after the autopsy report, the police said excess alcohol consumption and food poisoning could have led to the deaths.

