30 years and counting: Narcotics Anonymous helps peers battle addiction

Narcotics Anonymous, a peer group that helps one another to deal with drug addictions, has been conducting meetings for over 30 years and has been successful in stopping many drug addicts.

Published: 19th June 2023 06:19 AM

drugs, drug trafficking

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Vimal* (57) was introduced to smoking when he was in Class 5 and later went on to try weed and heroin. When his threshold for drug tolerance increased, he started trying different prescription drugs, and even injecting some. His life went downhill as at the age of 20 he was sentenced to jail for peddling drugs. He and his friends used to sell weed whenever they got in excess quantity.

“It was a painful life as my drug tolerance level increased. I went to many de-addiction centres, but nothing worked out as every time I came out, I relapsed after a few months. It’s now been 18 years without drugs, it’s just because of the Narcotics Anonymous group,” Vimal said.

Narcotics Anonymous, a peer group that helps one another to deal with drug addictions, has been conducting meetings for over 30 years and has been successful in stopping many drug addicts from relapsing. During the lockdown, Narcotics Anonymous (NA) also introduced online sessions.

Vimal says deaddiction centres will help one stop use of drugs or alcohol, but it will not help them give up the urge. “Addicts need to keep reminding themselves that they are addicts. The peer group exactly does that. It always helps when hearing from peers who have gone through the same pain and how they are dealing without them now,” he added. Vimal says because of his drug addiction and police cases, he was isolated from his family, friends and discriminated against in the society. Owing to his history, he still remains a bachelor.

Raja* (58) who used to abuse painkillers, cancer treatment medicines and other prescription drugs, has been living without drugs for more than 18 years now, says anyone can relapse anytime. “It doesn’t mean someone who is clean for 18 years will continue it for life long. So, better to be in the peer group and keep listening to their stories of the same pain and emotions. It really helps,” he said.

“When the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed, these peer groups still stayed connected and conducted their meetings online. In May the group also formed an online Indian Regional Forum for all peer groups to stay connected and share their experience,” said Chubby, chairperson, Indian Regional Forum. People who don’t want to reveal their identity can also join and be a part of this group and get help, says Chubby.

*Names changed

