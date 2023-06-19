883 from Tamil Nadu clear JEE advanced

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 883 candidates from Tamil Nadu have qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results that were announced on Sunday. Including those who qualified for preparatory courses offered by IITs, the number of aspirants from the state stands at 1,269, according to officials from IIT Guwahati, which conducted the examination this year.

The top-ranked holder from Tamil Nadu this year is Aditya Neeraje, who secured 27th place with 307 marks out of 360. Aditya, an Overseas Citizen of India based in New Jersey, said, “I have received admission offers from a few colleges in the United States as well. I am yet to decide whether I should accept their offer or join BTech Computer Science at IIT Bombay.” Sources said that seven students from Tamil Nadu bagged a place in the top 100.

The IIT Hyderabad zone witnessed the highest number of qualifying candidates with 10,432 individuals clearing the examinations. The southern zone, which alternates between IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad, also has 75 students in the top 200. This zone comprises IITs of Hyderabad, Madras, Tirupati, and Palghat, covering Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

Ramchandran Sampath from Chennai scored 300 out of 360 and secured the 52nd rank. “I have been receiving coaching for JEE since Class 9. I found the first paper to be lengthy, while the second paper was comparatively easier. I expected better results but made a few mistakes. I aim to pursue BTech Computer Science at IIT Bombay,” he said.

KR Keyaan, who achieved rank 66, mentioned that he has been preparing for JEE since Class 6 and feels good to be in the top 100. “I hope to get admission to the BTech Computer Science course at IIT Bombay. If not, I would consider the same course at IIT Madras.”

“The scores have increased compared to last year showing that the paper was easy and the students have done well. Last year, the score for rank 100 was 237 out of 360. This year, it has increased to 283. Tamil Nadu has also done well in the examination and more than half of those qualified are expected to get into IITs,” said B Pavan Kumar, deputy director of FIITJEE, Chennai. He added that the number of students from the top 100 and 200 ranks has increased and many of them prefer to join BTech Computer Science in top IITs.

A total of 180,372 candidates appeared for both papers in JEE (Advanced) 2023, out of which 43,773 candidates qualified across the country.

