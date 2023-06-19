Answer sheets at Madurai Kamaraj University infested by termites

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Many of the answer sheets of last three semesters, kept at Mu Va hall and APJ Abdul Kalam hall basement, at the Madurai Kamaraj University were found to be destroyed by termites. “Usually, answer scripts would be kept in the varsity building’s C and D block.

After the introduction of UG courses, the answer scripts were shifted to Mu Va hall and APJ Abdul Kalam hall basement. According to MKU’s norms, answer scripts of the last three semesters must be preserved. Students wrote the April semester examination recently and the valuation was supposed to commence on June 20,” a highly placed source in the varsity told TNIE, adding that non-teaching staff of the varsity found the answer scripts infested with termites.

Sources said the examination department had sent a proposal to carry out anti-termite treatment for the both the halls. Registrar M Ramakrishnan had delayed signing the bill stating that estate officer (EO) Anand needed to sign it before his approval, they added. Speaking to TNIE, Registrar (i/c) M Ramakrishnan assured to look into the issue.

MKU V-C J Kumar said there were termites on the wall and windows, but it did not eat away the answer scripts kept on the floor. “I personally called three companies to carry out the anti termites procedure. It will be done it in a couple of days.”

