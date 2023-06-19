AP cops stopped by Kuravan association, TN police record statements of  'custodial torture victims' 

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A team of police from Andhra Pradesh, who wanted to question six of the eight Kuravan people, who were allegedly detained by Chittoor police, in Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital were stopped by Tamil Palankudi Kuravan Sangam on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the AP police team had gone to the hospital, where the six are being treated, along with the Krishnagiri police, but returned after being stopped by the outfit and are currently stationed in Krishnagiri.

Tamil Palankudi Kuravan Sangam general secretary G Ravi said, "The AP police had arrived to conduct an inquiry, but we stopped them from meeting the six injured. Also, we don't have faith on Uthangarai DSP and had requested the Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur to ensure that the victims do not come into contact with AP police."

However, Krishnagiri police, led by DSP N Tamilarasi, arrived at the hospital with over 30 personnel and met with the six people on Sunday evening. The family members of these six people had previously filed a complaint with Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu and the SP demanding an investigation into the custodial torture and detention.

Commenting on the investigation, District Revenue Officer, S Rajeshwari told TNIE, "Krishnagiri police will conduct the inquiry and statement of each person will be recorded. The revenue team has also been stationed here to maintain peace."

Sources close to the DSP said, "Further information will be revealed once we finish recording the statement of the people." Further, family members of Ayyapan, who has been currently detained by AP police said, "Chittoor police have issued a notice to Ayyapan's relatives stating that he is being held in Puthalapattu station on charges of IPC 454, for trespassing and IPC 380 for theft."

