Home States Tamil Nadu

AP cops stopped by Kuravan association, TN police record statements of  'custodial torture victims' 

Tamil Palankudi Kuravan Sangam general secretary G Ravi said, "The AP police had arrived to conduct an inquiry, but we stopped them from meeting the six injured.

Published: 19th June 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  A team of police from Andhra Pradesh, who wanted to question six of the eight Kuravan people, who were allegedly detained by Chittoor police, in Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital were stopped by Tamil Palankudi Kuravan Sangam on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the AP police team had gone to the hospital, where the six are being treated, along with the Krishnagiri police, but returned after being stopped by the outfit and are currently stationed in Krishnagiri.

Tamil Palankudi Kuravan Sangam general secretary G Ravi said, "The AP police had arrived to conduct an inquiry, but we stopped them from meeting the six injured. Also, we don't have faith on Uthangarai DSP and had requested the Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur to ensure that the victims do not come into contact with AP police."

However, Krishnagiri police, led by DSP N Tamilarasi, arrived at the hospital with over 30 personnel and met with the six people on Sunday evening. The family members of these six people had previously filed a complaint with Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu and the SP demanding an investigation into the custodial torture and detention.

Commenting on the investigation, District Revenue Officer, S Rajeshwari told TNIE, "Krishnagiri police will conduct the inquiry and statement of each person will be recorded. The revenue team has also been stationed here to maintain peace."

Sources close to the DSP said, "Further information will be revealed once we finish recording the statement of the people." Further, family members of Ayyapan, who has been currently detained by AP police said, "Chittoor police have issued a notice to Ayyapan's relatives stating that he is being held in Puthalapattu station on charges of IPC 454, for trespassing and IPC 380 for theft."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Kuravan people custodial torture victims
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp