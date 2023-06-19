Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 10 topper who scored 496 on 500 'overlooked' for actor Vijay's felicitation of students in TN

"Our family and I were expecting that we could meet Vijay anna. It is disappointing that we weren’t invited," Laksutha told TNIE.

Published: 19th June 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

​ A Laksutha ​

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  With a scorecard reading 496 on 500, 16-year-old A Laksutha is the district topper in the Class 10 board examination but she can’t hide her disappointment over not having been invited to the event in Chennai on Saturday where actor Vijay felicitated students who secured the first three positions in the public examinations across all 234 constituencies of the state.

The Class 11 student of the Government Higher Secondary School in Ayakkaranpulam scored a centum each in mathematics, science and social science, and 98 in Tamil and English to score 496 on 500 in the Class 10 boards. While this made her stand first both in Vedaranyam legislative constituency and in the district, the social welfare outfit of actor Vijay fans, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, allegedly did not extend an invite to Laksutha to be felicitated by the actor himself for her academic excellence.

"Our family and I were expecting that we could meet Vijay anna. It is disappointing that we weren’t invited," Laksutha told TNIE. The then district collector A Arun Thamburaj had felicitated Laksutha on her board exam performance.

Laksutha's father Anbazhagan is a mason and her mother Tamilarasi, a homemaker. The Biology stream student, who has to commute about 30 km daily by bus and on foot from her residence at Sarvakattalai to her school, aims to become a doctor. The local representatives of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam were unavailable for comment.

