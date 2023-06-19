Construction of Manur government college begins in new site in TN

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The state government has begun construction of Manur Government Arts College it an alternate site as the government location, where the works were started initially, is allegedly in the proximity of two limestone mines of India Cements.



In a statement on Saturday, the district administration said the new 9.4 acre site located in Mathavakurichi village was selected by the villagers and their local body representatives. "The land is easily accessible from the highways and village. India Cements bore the purchase cost of the new site and expenditure incurred towards the construction works which were already carried out in the government site. The company paid Rs 1.25 crore to the state government," said the district administration.



The initial site was located just 152 metre away from Sethurayanputhur limestone mine and 107 metre away from the Mathavakurichi limestone mine of India Cements. Constructing an infrastructure within 300-metre distance from the mines is against the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959. Also, there were obstacles to getting approval from the town and country planning directorate and fire and rescue services department for the college building at the particular government site, the statement added.



The district administration further stated India Cements got permits from various government entities to resume functioning of both their limestone mines. "The state government will submit the government order, issued for the construction of the college in the new site, with the Madras High Court, where there is a pending case regarding the college construction," the district administration said.

