DMK orator arrested for 'derogatory remarks' on BJP leader Khushbu Sundar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after BJP leader and actor Khushbu Sundar slammed DMK orator Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for his derogatory remarks against her last week, the ruling party expelled him for “anti-party activities” on Sunday evening. Kodungaiyur police later arrested and remanded him in judicial custody on a complaint filed by Khushbu.

On Sunday morning, Khushbu tweeted a video clip of Krishnamoorthy’s speech, in which he made derogatory comments about her, at a public meeting to mark the birth centenary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, in North Chennai last week.

Reacting to his remarks, she tweeted, “The crass comments of this habitual offender show the political culture prevalent in DMK. There are many like him in that rut. Abusing women, passing lewd cheap comments about them goes unchecked and is probably rewarded with more opportunities.”

Tagging CM M K Stalin, she said, “What you don’t realise is (that) he not only insults me but you and a great leader like your father (M Karunanidhi). The more space you provide him, the more political space you will lose. Your party is becoming a safe haven for uncouth hooligans. It’s such a shame.”

I will stand up for you, says Khushbu

Shortly after, Khushbu addressed a press conference on the issue, during which she was visibly angry and upset. She said she had taken up the matter with the National Commission for Women, of which she is a member, and addressing other women said, “Don’t be afraid. I am there, we (NCW, apparently) are there. I will stand up for you.” Slamming the DMK, she said, “This is the new Dravidian model. Such persons are being nurtured in the DMK.” Stating that she was speaking out on behalf of all woman, she warned the DMK not to push her.

Later, on learning that the DMK had expelled the orator from the party, she expressed her thanks to the CM. Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Annamalai condemned Krishnamoorthy’s comments on Khushbu and on Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi.

Krishnamoorthy had taken a jibe at the governor over his refusal to accept the reallocation of portfolios of minister V Senthil Balaji, after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the cash-forjobs scam. Sharing a clip of the remarks, Annamalai demanded action against the orator.

After the incident garnered criticism, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan in a statement said that Krishnamoorthy had been removed from the party due to his anti-party activities. The suspension was later revoked after he tendered an apology.

(With inputs from Gautham Selvarajan)

