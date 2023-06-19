Family of Nellai ‘custodial torture’ victim continues stir

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Family members of the alleged custodial torture victim refused to receive his body from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for the fourth day on Sunday. The postmortem of M Thangasamy, a construction worker from Puliyangudi, was carried out on June 15.

According to sources, he was arrested by Puliyangudi police on June 11 and died in the Central Prison, Palayamkottai, on June 14.

SP Madasamy, the advocate of the victim’s family, said police had initially cited seizures as the reason for Thangasamy’s death.

“However, FIR at Perumalpuram police station said Thangasamy developed chest pain and breathing difficulties before death. Some officials also claimed that Thangasamy had inflicted injuries upon himself stating that he was suffering from alcohol withdrawal syndrome,” said Madasamy, adding that the victim’s family deserves to know the actual reason behind his death and the abrasions on Thangasamy’s body.

