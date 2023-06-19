Fascists in state desperate to rule will be tamed like jallikattu bulls: TN Minister Udhayanidhi

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Those fascists in the state desperate to rule and looking for backdoor entry would be tamed like bulls, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin at an event here organised by various pro-jallikattu outfits to express their gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin for the efforts towards getting the Supreme Court nod for conducting the traditional sport, on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “No matter how many Modis and Amit Shahs come, the DMK can’t be defeated. Every party has its army of cadre but for the BJP its cadre are the ED, the I-T and the CBI.” “In a first in the state’s history, the ED held searches at the Secretariat. The then ruling AIADMK government remained silent (during the 2016 I-T searches on ex-chief secretary’s chamber on the premises) but our leader (Stalin) being in the opposition condemned it,” he added.

In a veiled reference to Governor RN Ravi, the minister said, “There is someone who has come to the state recently and has been doing everything apart from discharging his duties.”

“A governor is just a rubber stamp. His job is to sign the bills the government passes but there are 21 at his table kept uncleared for months, which includes those related to ex-ministers from the AIADMK who are involved in corruption,” he added.

Further, the minister said, “We called the honourable president to inaugurate the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital but the BJP couldn’t invite her for the inauguration of the new Parliament.”

On the Supreme Court verdict on jallikattu, Minister Udhayanidhi said, “The victory is because of the legal battle our CM waged. In Madurai, 25% of the work on the jallikkattu arena (at Alanganallur) has been completed. In Pudukkottai, along with our project of establishing a stadium in each constituency, the demand for a jallikattu arena would be considered.”



PUDUKKOTTAI: Those fascists in the state desperate to rule and looking for backdoor entry would be tamed like bulls, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin at an event here organised by various pro-jallikattu outfits to express their gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin for the efforts towards getting the Supreme Court nod for conducting the traditional sport, on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “No matter how many Modis and Amit Shahs come, the DMK can’t be defeated. Every party has its army of cadre but for the BJP its cadre are the ED, the I-T and the CBI.” “In a first in the state’s history, the ED held searches at the Secretariat. The then ruling AIADMK government remained silent (during the 2016 I-T searches on ex-chief secretary’s chamber on the premises) but our leader (Stalin) being in the opposition condemned it,” he added. In a veiled reference to Governor RN Ravi, the minister said, “There is someone who has come to the state recently and has been doing everything apart from discharging his duties.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “A governor is just a rubber stamp. His job is to sign the bills the government passes but there are 21 at his table kept uncleared for months, which includes those related to ex-ministers from the AIADMK who are involved in corruption,” he added. Further, the minister said, “We called the honourable president to inaugurate the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital but the BJP couldn’t invite her for the inauguration of the new Parliament.” On the Supreme Court verdict on jallikattu, Minister Udhayanidhi said, “The victory is because of the legal battle our CM waged. In Madurai, 25% of the work on the jallikkattu arena (at Alanganallur) has been completed. In Pudukkottai, along with our project of establishing a stadium in each constituency, the demand for a jallikattu arena would be considered.”