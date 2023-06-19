Home States Tamil Nadu

Five held for assaulting Kalakapoovathu TV show fame Venkadesh in TN

As part of the plan, they kidnapped Venkadesh and broke his legs. He is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital," the police added.

MADURAI:  The Madurai city police on Saturday arrested five people for allegedly attempting to murder Kalakapoovathu show fame Venkadesh over a family dispute. According to the police, they arrested Venkadesh's wife Banumathi, his relatives Malaisamy, Anandaraj, and Vairamuthu, all three from the BJP, car driver Mohan, and Rajkumar.

"Venkadesh married Banumathi after they fell in love with each other, and they have a child. Recently, Venkadesh allegedly entered a relationship with another woman, which upset Banumathi. She then sought help from her relatives and friends to get back at Venkadesh by breaking his legs, in order to prevent him from going out of the house. As part of the plan, they kidnapped Venkadesh and broke his legs. He is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital," the police added.

Sources said, initially, the incident was reported stating that Venkadesh was kidnapped by unidentified persons. However, during the inquiry, the police came to know about the plot. "Venkadesh used to post comments against the BJP on social media, which is also thought to have added to the relatives' anger towards him. The Tallakulam police launched an inquiry," sources added.

