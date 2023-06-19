Five killed, over 90 injured as buses collide head-on in TN

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Five people died and 90 others were injured in a road accident involving two private buses near Panruti in Cuddalore district early on Monday.

According to the Nellikuppam police, an initial probe indicated that the front tyre of a Puducherry-bound bus burst at Melpattampakkam and the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a private bus bound for Tiruvannamalai coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased have been identified as M Angalamani (33), driver of Puducherry-bound bus, K Murugan (50), conductor of Tiruvannamalai-bound bus from Kandikuppam near Thiruvennainallur, S Seenuvasan (50) of Semakottai village near Panruti, P Dhanapal (60) of Melkavarapattu village, and V Nataraj (80) of Kandarakottai near Panruti. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims who lost their lives.

A few passengers were thrown off their seats due to the impact of the collision. Onlookers and police rushed to the spot and moved the injured to nearby hospitals. Police sources said nearly 90 people are being treated for injuries at Cuddalore General Hospital and JIPMER in Puducherry. Most of the victims had suffered head and facial injuries.

“The severity of the accident can be gauged by looking at the extent of damage it has caused in both the vehicles,” locals said. Pointing to the high speed with which vehicles are being operated on the stretch, residents urged authorities to take action to regulate the speed of buses on the route.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior Cuddalore police official said private buses often prolong their stoppage time at bus stops to attract more passengers and try to compensate for the delay by operating vehicles at a high speed which leads to such accidents. Along with the police department, road transport officials too

must monitor these vehicles to ensure adherence to stoppage schedule and speed limits, residents said.

CM Stalin extends condolences to bus accident victims, announces solatium

Meanwhile, after the news about the accident went viral on social media, hundreds of individuals assembled at Cuddalore GH to donate blood for the victims. In a statement, the CM said he has directed agriculture minister M R K Panneerselvam and labour minister CV Ganesan to visit hospitals and ensure specialized treatment for the injured.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the grieving families and friends,” the CM said. He also instructed officials to give Rs 50,000 aid to those seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries. MLA T Velmurugan, Collector A Arun Thamburaj, SP R Rajaram and other officials visited the hospital.

CUDDALORE: Five people died and 90 others were injured in a road accident involving two private buses near Panruti in Cuddalore district early on Monday. According to the Nellikuppam police, an initial probe indicated that the front tyre of a Puducherry-bound bus burst at Melpattampakkam and the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a private bus bound for Tiruvannamalai coming from the opposite direction. The deceased have been identified as M Angalamani (33), driver of Puducherry-bound bus, K Murugan (50), conductor of Tiruvannamalai-bound bus from Kandikuppam near Thiruvennainallur, S Seenuvasan (50) of Semakottai village near Panruti, P Dhanapal (60) of Melkavarapattu village, and V Nataraj (80) of Kandarakottai near Panruti. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims who lost their lives. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); A few passengers were thrown off their seats due to the impact of the collision. Onlookers and police rushed to the spot and moved the injured to nearby hospitals. Police sources said nearly 90 people are being treated for injuries at Cuddalore General Hospital and JIPMER in Puducherry. Most of the victims had suffered head and facial injuries. “The severity of the accident can be gauged by looking at the extent of damage it has caused in both the vehicles,” locals said. Pointing to the high speed with which vehicles are being operated on the stretch, residents urged authorities to take action to regulate the speed of buses on the route. Speaking to TNIE, a senior Cuddalore police official said private buses often prolong their stoppage time at bus stops to attract more passengers and try to compensate for the delay by operating vehicles at a high speed which leads to such accidents. Along with the police department, road transport officials too must monitor these vehicles to ensure adherence to stoppage schedule and speed limits, residents said. CM Stalin extends condolences to bus accident victims, announces solatium Meanwhile, after the news about the accident went viral on social media, hundreds of individuals assembled at Cuddalore GH to donate blood for the victims. In a statement, the CM said he has directed agriculture minister M R K Panneerselvam and labour minister CV Ganesan to visit hospitals and ensure specialized treatment for the injured. “I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the grieving families and friends,” the CM said. He also instructed officials to give Rs 50,000 aid to those seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries. MLA T Velmurugan, Collector A Arun Thamburaj, SP R Rajaram and other officials visited the hospital.