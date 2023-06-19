Four killed, over 90 injured as buses collide head-on in TN

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: At least four were killed and over 90 injured when two private buses collided head-on near Panruti in Cuddalore district on Monday morning.

The injured passengers are admitted to Government Hospital in Cuddalore and seven of them in critical condition have been shifted to JIPMER in Puducherry.

As per reliable police sources, a private bus carrying fifty passengers was headed from Cuddalore to Tiruvannamalai early Monday morning. Another private bus, transporting sixty passengers, was en route from Panruti to Puducherry. Police said the buses collided at high speed at Narayanapuram near Pattampakkam.

In the impact, the front portion of the buses was smashed and the deceased include a bus driver M Angalamani (33) from Nellikuppam, S Seenuvasan (49) from Semakottai, Murugan (50) from Thiruvennainallur, and one unidentified person who succumbed to their injuries at the spot.

Over ninety individuals suffered various injuries in the collision and were taken to nearby medical facilities. Ministers MRK Paneerselvam and CV Ganesan, MLA T Velmurugan, District Collector A Arun Thamburaj, Superintendent of Police R Rajaram, and other officials visited the hospital.

