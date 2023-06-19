Home States Tamil Nadu

Four killed, over 90 injured as buses collide head-on in TN

The injured passengers are admitted to Government Hospital in Cuddalore and seven of them in critical condition have been shifted to JIPMER in Puducherry.

Published: 19th June 2023 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

busaccident

For people killed as buses collide head-on in Cuddalore. (Photo | Special arrangements

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: At least four were killed and over 90 injured when two private buses collided head-on near Panruti in Cuddalore district on Monday morning.

The injured passengers are admitted to Government Hospital in Cuddalore and seven of them in critical condition have been shifted to JIPMER in Puducherry.

As per reliable police sources, a private bus carrying fifty passengers was headed from Cuddalore to Tiruvannamalai early Monday morning. Another private bus, transporting sixty passengers, was en route from Panruti to Puducherry. Police said the buses collided at high speed at Narayanapuram near Pattampakkam. 

In the impact, the front portion of the buses was smashed and the deceased include a bus driver M Angalamani (33) from Nellikuppam, S Seenuvasan (49) from Semakottai, Murugan (50) from Thiruvennainallur, and one unidentified person who succumbed to their injuries at the spot.

Over ninety individuals suffered various injuries in the collision and were taken to nearby medical facilities. Ministers MRK Paneerselvam and CV Ganesan, MLA T Velmurugan, District Collector A Arun Thamburaj, Superintendent of Police R Rajaram, and other officials visited the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accidentTamil NaduCuddaloreCuddalore Bus Accident
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp